Turner amassed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to Milwaukee.

Turner recorded a double-double during Tuesday's game against the Bucks, the third time he's accomplished that feat for Indiana in the last five games. The veteran big man has seen a drop in point production compared to the previous season, going from 17.1 points per game to 14.9, but he's still putting up consistent numbers, with 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest.