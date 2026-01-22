Siakam generated 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes of Wednesday's 119-104 loss to Boston.

Siakam notched his third double-double in the last seven games. He had gone 14 straight outings without one and had just six in 36 games before the seven-game spurt. Siakam also notched his ninth 30-point game of the season. Over his last seven appearances, Siakam is averaging 24.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 33.3 minutes.