Siakam finished with a game-high 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-104 victory over the Pelicans.

The veteran forward topped 20 points for the third time in the last four games, although he managed only nine points in the fourth. Siakam still hasn't returned to the level of production he enjoyed at his peak in Toronto due to lower usage, but he's begin to make up for it by being busier at the defensive end of the court. Over the last nine games, Siakam is averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.