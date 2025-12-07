Head coach Rick Carlisle said Jackson (hamstring) did some work at Sunday's practice, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 27-year-old guard hasn't played since Nov. 3 due to a right hamstring strain, though he appears to be trending in the right direction. While Dopirak relayed that Jackson will "probably" remain on the shelf against the Kings on Monday, he should be considered day-to-day moving forward. If he's ultimately ruled out for Monday, his next chance to return will come Friday against the 76ers.