Jackson logged 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 105-94 loss to the 76ers.

Jackson didn't have his best shooting performance, as he needed 15 shots to score 16 points and also drained just 25 percent of his three-pointers, but he still delivered a decent stat line from a fantasy perspective. Jackson has embraced a bigger role in the Pacers' last few games since most of the regulars are being rested or sidelined with minor injuries. He's scored at least 15 points in three of his last five appearances while scoring in double digits in five of seven outings since moving to a starting role back in March 29.