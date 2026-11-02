Jackson notched 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Sunday's 98-90 loss to the Nets.

Jackson hasn't started a game for the Pacers this season, but he looks set to earn more playing time soon if he keeps this up. He's notched 36 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five made three-pointers over his last two appearances. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) out for the time being, Jackson could be a player worth keeping close tabs on in deep formats if you need backcourt depth.