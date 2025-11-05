Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that Jackson (hamstring) will be out for "a while," as he's set to miss at least the next five games for Indiana, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Carlisle said that Jackson, who has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game, will skip the Pacers' upcoming four-game road trip. Carlisle also acknowledged that Jackson's absence could extend beyond the road trip, so if you grabbed him after his big game, now would be the time to return Jackson to the waiver wire.