Taylor registered 29 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-93 win over the Charge.

Taylor made his G League season debut Sunday and dominated the Charge en route to a ridiculous 29-point, 18-rebound double-double. As long as he remains with Fort Wayne, the 23-year-old figures to be a prolific producer.