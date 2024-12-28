Theis provided 11 points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 132-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

Theis recorded his first double-double of the season, logging a few extra minutes after Yves Missi was forced to the locker room for a brief period of time. After starting the first five games of the season, Theis has seen his role reduce over the course of the season. Over the past month, he has averaged just 3.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. Based on what we have seen recently, this performance should be viewed as nothing more than an outlier.