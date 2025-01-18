Theis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Jazz.
The Pelicans will be without Yves Missi on Friday due to an illness, so Theis will have a golden chance to make a good impression in this matchup. He's averaging 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in his seven starts this season, so he's not expected to affect many fantasy decisions even with the change in role.
More News
-
Pelicans' Daniel Theis: Backup role continues Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Daniel Theis: Fails to score in loss•
-
Pelicans' Daniel Theis: Double-doubles Friday•
-
Pelicans' Daniel Theis: Off injury report Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Daniel Theis: Now ruled out against New York•
-
Pelicans' Daniel Theis: Good to go Saturday•