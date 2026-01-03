Queen (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat.

The rookie center did not play against the Trail Blazers on Friday due to a left quadriceps contusion, but if he returns Sunday then he would likely replace Yves Missi in the starting lineup. Queen ended the month of December having averaged 15.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over 29.1 minutes per game.