Pelicans' Derik Queen: Could return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat.
The rookie center did not play against the Trail Blazers on Friday due to a left quadriceps contusion, but if he returns Sunday then he would likely replace Yves Missi in the starting lineup. Queen ended the month of December having averaged 15.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over 29.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Questionable against Portland•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Swats five shots during loss•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Posts another double-double•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Huge third quarter in loss•
-
Pelicans' Derik Queen: Double-doubles vs. Dallas•