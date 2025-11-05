Queen recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 victory over the Hornets.

Queen overcame a slow start Tuesday, helping lift New Orleans to its first win of the season. Barely used during the first half, Queen played the entire fourth quarter, providing plenty of energy on both ends of the floor. The Pelicans need all the production in the world right now, a fact that shouldn't be lost on fantasy managers. While there are no guarantees, Queen could be worth a speculative pickup ,just in case this performance earns him more minutes moving forward.