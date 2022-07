Liddell (knee) underwent surgery on his torn right ACL on Monday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Liddell remains without a timetable to rejoin the action, but he's likely destined to miss most, if not all, of the 2022-23 campaign. He suffered the injury during Summer League action after being selected 41st overall by New Orleans in the 2022 NBA Draft.