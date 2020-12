Bledsoe scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-4 FT) with two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Bledsoe impressed in his Pelicans' debut, scoring efficiently while also chipping in defensively. Particularly noteworthy was Bledsoe's assist total as he joined both Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram as ball-handlers in the starting lineup. Bledsoe will look to maintain his role on Friday against the Heat.