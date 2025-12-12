Jones was ejected from Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers after being assessed two technical fouls, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. He'll finish the night with four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 14 minutes.

Jones picked up two technical fouls after arguing a foul call that went against him at the end of the first half. His ejection will open the door for Bryce McGowens to see an uptick in minutes the rest of the way Thursday.