Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Not expected to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach James Borrego said that Jones will be in uniform for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, but he doesn't expect him to play, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Zion Williamson and Saddiq Bey are also expected to sit out Tuesday's game, which should result in big minutes for Derik Queen and Micah Peavy. It'll be interesting to see if Jones plays Friday in Boston.
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