Jones totaled 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and four steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over Oklahoma City.

Jones finished in double figures for his second straight contest and also put together an impressive showing on defense. He swatted away three shots for the second time this season, and he tallied a season-high four steals on the way to a four-point victory. Jones is averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 16 games this year.