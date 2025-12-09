Jones logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 135-132 loss to the Spurs.

Jones appeared in his first game since Nov. 21 after putting a calf injury in the rearview mirror. He was unable to connect from downtown but shot the ball well from inside the arc, and he also went perfect from the charity stripe. Jones' defensive effort didn't go unnoticed, racking up a team-high four steals in the tightly-contested loss.