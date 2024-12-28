Robinson-Earl totaled five points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 132-124 loss to Memphis.

Robinson-Earl played at least 20 minutes for just the second time in the past 13 games, despite the fact the Pelicans are still dealing with multiple injuries. Although he has been a relatively consistent part of the rotation, Robinson-Earl has been unable to make the most of his opportunities, averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game.