Hawkins ended Saturday's 123-92 loss to the Hornets with 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 39 minutes.

Hawkins made his fifth start of the regular season due to the absence of Dejounte Murray (finger). Hawkins led the Pelicans in steals Saturday while finishing third in scoring behind Zion Williamson (28) and Trey Murphy (16). Hawkins could be in the Pelicans' starting five against the Raptors on Monday if Murray -- who will undergo X-rays on his right hand -- is not cleared to play.