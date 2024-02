Ryan posted six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 win over the Knicks.

Ryan dropped in two three-pointers Tuesday, seeing minutes for the third time in the past four games. While he has been able to carve out a rotation spot, it comes as a result of injuries to other players rather than his impressive play. Outside of being a speculative stream option, he holds no sustainable fantasy value.