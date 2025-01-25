Murphy had 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 139-126 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murphy has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, and he's growing more and more comfortable in a prominent role on offense due to the absence of some of the team's most prolific scoring weapons, such as Zion Williamson (illness) and Brandon Ingram (ankle). Murphy missed three games in early January due to an ankle injury but has looked impressive since returning to the hardwood six games ago, averaging 25.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in that stretch.