Perrion Callandret: Grabs three rebounds
Callandret didn't score (0-1 FG) but posted three rebounds and an assist across five minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Callandret didn't play much. That's typical for the 24-year-old, who averaged 7.9 minutes per game. Barring injury, he'll likely stick to this reserve role with Windy City.
