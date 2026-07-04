Pete Nance: Waived by Milwaukee

Nance (knee) was waived by Milwaukee on Friday, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Nance appeared in 47 regular-season games for Milwaukee throughout the 2025-26 campaign. He was mostly a deep bench option for the club, though he was relatively productive in his six regular-season starts, averaging 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.7 steals over 33.3 minutes. Nance should draw interest from at least a few teams around the NBA, but even if the 26-year-old gets signed, he will likely have an uphill climb to earn a consistent role.