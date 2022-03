Cornelie ended with 19 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt,), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Blue Coats.

The French big has turned into an absolute double-double machine for Grand Rapids as he turned in yet another impressive rebounding effort during Friday's defeat. Cornelie is averaging 16.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game over his first 20 contests with the Gold.