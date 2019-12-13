Pistons' Andre Drummond: Listed as available
Drummond (eye) is available for Thursday's game against Dallas.
Drummond was able to take part in pregame warmups and has been cleared to play despite suffering an allergic reaction earlier. He's been named in the starting lineup and figures to receive his usual workload Thursday.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will be true game-time call•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Deemed questionable•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double vs. Pelicans•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double not enough•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Huge night Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 19 boards in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.