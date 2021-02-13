Griffin recorded 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds Friday in a 108-102 win at Boston.

Six assists and three treys highlighted Griffin's first back-to-back in over a year. Though largely unimpressive, those stats helped contribute to one of the better performances he has supplied this season. Griffin will finish his first back-to-back set with averages of 14.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.