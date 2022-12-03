Cunningham, who has missed Detroit's last 12 games with left shin soreness, may require surgery to address the injury, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports. "It's up to the medical group and to Cade and whatever is best for his health," Casey said. "I'm all for it. Whatever he decides to do, I'm 100 percent behind him."

Though Casey didn't specifically say that surgery could be a possibility for Cunningham, James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported back on Nov. 19 that the second-year guard is feared to be dealing with a stress fracture to his shin that could require a procedure. For now, the Pistons are labeling Cunningham as out indefinitely, leaving open the possibility that he'll be able to play again at some point in 2022-23 if his shin responds well to extended rest. Surgery, on the other hand, would almost certainly spell an end to Cunningham's season, and continue to open up more opportunities in the backcourt for the likes of Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey.