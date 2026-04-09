Cunningham (lung) posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 win over Milwaukee.

Cunningham returned to the court after missing the previous 11 games due to a collapsed lung. While his production was certainly more than acceptable, the fact that he played 26 minutes is perhaps even more encouraging. Detroit will close the regular season with games Friday versus the Hornets and Sunday versus the Pacers before entering the playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.