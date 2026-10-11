Cunningham (rest) didn't play in Saturday's 114-108 preseason loss to the Wizards.

Cunningham wasn't announced in the starting lineup for this contest, with Daniss Jenkins taking his place, but the star guard didn't even step on the hardwood. This was likely a precautionary move to manage Cunningham's workload before the start of the regular season, so fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about his absence. His next chance to play in the preseason will come Wednesday against the Timberwolves.