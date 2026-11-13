Cunningham contributed 52 points (16-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 17-18 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 48 minutes in Thursday's 144-140 double-overtime win over Washington.

After averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting just 41.9 percent from the floor and 10.0 percent from downtown in his previous two games, Cunningham turned in an extremely efficient shooting performance Thursday. He erupted for a game- and career-high 52 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the 25-year-old didn't commit a single turnover, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 50 points and 10 assists without committing a turnover. He reached the 40-point threshold before overtime and scored at least 30 points for the third time this season. The superstar guard also tied for the team lead in assists, securing his second double-double of the campaign.