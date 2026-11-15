Cunningham finished with 33 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 14-14 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 137-117 loss to the Heat.

Cunningham followed his career-high 52-point performance against Washington on Thursday with another strong scoring effort, giving him 85 points across his last two appearances. His perfect 14-for-14 showing at the charity stripe helped compensate for a less efficient night from the field, and he continues to shoulder Detroit's offensive responsibilities. Cunningham remains the Pistons' primary creator, and his combination of scoring volume and playmaking keeps his fantasy ceiling among the highest at his position. He's also in an impressive playmaking stretch, as this was his fifth straight game with at least seven assists.