Pistons' Cade Cunningham: 39 points not enough in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham finished with 39 points (13-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Magic in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Pistons got off to a sluggish start in this game, but Cunningham was excellent throughout. He entered the postseason with no restrictions after a health scare to close the regular season, and it's a great sign that he was able to log 40 minutes with no issues.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Delivers 14 dimes Sunday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Fills stat sheet vs. Charlotte•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Logs double-double in return•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Returning to action Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Present for shootaround•