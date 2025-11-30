Cunningham logged 29 points (14-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 138-135 victory over the Heat.

Cunningham was unable to repeat the triple-double he notched in the loss to the Magic on Friday, but he posted another impressive line across the board while carrying the Pistons to another victory. Cunningham has been on a tear offensively of late and has scored 29 or more points in four of his last five appearances. Considering his excellent production in other categories as well, it's not a stretch to consider him as one of the top guards in fantasy so far in the 2025-26 campaign. He's the undisputed leader in one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.