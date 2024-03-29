Share Video

Cunningham (knee), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, participated in the Pistons' morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cunningham returned from a two-game absence Wednesday against Minnesota and tallied 32 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal in 29 minutes. While he's still dealing with a knee issue ahead of Friday's matchup, it was encouraging to see him participate in the team's shootaround.

