Cunningham (knee), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, participated in the Pistons' morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cunningham returned from a two-game absence Wednesday against Minnesota and tallied 32 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal in 29 minutes. While he's still dealing with a knee issue ahead of Friday's matchup, it was encouraging to see him participate in the team's shootaround.