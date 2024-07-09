Cunningham (knee) and the Pistons agreed on a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie extension Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Cunningham's extension could end up being worth as much as $269 million, an outlay that signals that Detroit is committed to building around the 22-year-old guard. Coming off a 14-win season, the Pistons have made a concerted effort this offseason to bring aboard veterans who can space the floor, with Detroit adding Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway and Tobias Harris in free agency. Though his 2023-24 season was cut short in early April due to left knee tendinopathy, Cunningham showed signs of growth in his third professional campaign, averaging 22.7 points, 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.5 minutes over 62 games. He should be healthy for the start of training camp this fall, if he hasn't been medically cleared already.