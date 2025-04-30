Cunningham supplied 24 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cunningham put together another strong performance, helping the Pistons to an impressive road victory. Detroit has now won two of the three games in New York, yet has failed to secure a victory at home. Game 6 will be on Thursday in Detroit, where Cunningham will once again be leading the charge in the hopes of forcing a Game 7.