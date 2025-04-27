Cunningham amassed 25 points (11-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks over 42 minutes during Sunday's 94-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cunningham recorded his first playoff triple-double Sunday and joined Isiah Thomas as the only players in franchise history to log a triple-double in the postseason. Cunningham scored 12 of his 25 points in the third quarter to help Detroit win the quarter, 28-14, but the franchise point guard coughed up the ball three times in the final frame and missed the go-ahead jumper with 7.1 seconds left to play. Cunningham is averaging 25.8 points, 9.0 assists, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over 41.6 minutes per game this series.