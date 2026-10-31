Cunningham finished with 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 110-94 win over Brooklyn.

Cunningham had trouble getting some of his shots to fall, but his efforts were still good enough to lead Detroit to its fifth victory of the 2026-27 campaign. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick is now averaging 22.2 points, 7.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over 33.5 minutes per contest in six regular-season appearances. He will likely continue to produce All-Star numbers and stay an all-around contributor, though he's not the most consistent shooter. Turnovers may also remain a concern.