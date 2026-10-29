Cunningham contributed 30 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 97-89 win over Charlotte.

Cunningham knocked down a season-high four triples en route to his first 30-point performance of the year. The star point guard also finished second on the club in assists and has yet to dish out fewer than seven dimes in a game this season. Through five regular-season games, he's averaging 22.6 points, 7.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest.