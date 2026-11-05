Cunningham racked up 26 points (9-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 40 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the 76ers.

While Cunningham struggled with his shot and coughed up four turnovers, he delivered everywhere else and was perfect at the line. He's been a top-15 player this season with averages of 24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.3 triples, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest on 47.2 percent shooting from the field and 80 percent at the charity stripe.