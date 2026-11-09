Cunningham totaled 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 loss to the Lakers.

Cunningham endured an inefficient shooting performance, particularly from beyond the arc, where he connected on just one of six attempts. Although he paced Detroit with eight assists, he also committed four turnovers and finished with five personal fouls. Daniss Jenkins and Kevin Huerter combined for 55 points off the bench, helping keep the Pistons competitive despite Cunningham's subdued scoring output.