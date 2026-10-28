Cunningham contributed 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Knicks.

The star floor general didn't deliver his most efficient performance, though he still finished as Detroit's second-leading scorer behind Paul Reed (22 points). Cunningham also tied for the team lead in rebounds and paced all players in assists, dishing out eight dimes for a fourth straight game to begin the regular season. He's averaging 20.8 points, 8.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals per game so far this season.