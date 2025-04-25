Cunningham ended Thursday's 118-116 loss to New York in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 24 points (10-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 42 minutes.

Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring while racking up game-high marks in steals and assists, albeit in a losing effort. The star point guard stuffed the stat sheet on both ends of the floor, recording at least four steals and two blocks for the first time in the 2024-25 campaign. However, it wasn't enough, as the Pistons now face a 2-1 series deficit. Cunningham is averaging 26.0 points, 8.7 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 41.0 minutes per game during the first round.