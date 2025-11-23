Cunningham contributed 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 129-116 win over the Bucks.

Cunningham delivered another spectacular all-around performance while leading all players in scoring. The star guard also dished out a game-high mark in assists en route to his sixth consecutive game with a double-double or better. The 24-year-old continues to stuff the stat sheet and has now scored at least 25 points in seven straight outings. He has posted 20-plus points in all but one of his 13 regular-season appearances thus far.