Cunningham (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Cunningham is moving past a hip issue to end a three-game absence. The superstar guard should be able to handle his usual role. Cunningham has averaged 27.5 points, 9.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.0 minutes per contest through 11 games this season.

