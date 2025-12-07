Lanier chipped in zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal across four minutes during Saturday's 124-112 win over the Bucks.

Lanier saw the court for the first time in the past eight games, logging four minutes, all of which came during garbage time. He has been in and out of the rotation thus far this season, with his playing time typically dependent on the health of others. Given he can't be trusted to play consistent minutes, there is no reason to consider him outside of very deep leagues.