Lanier recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 137-135 overtime win over the Wizards.

After missing four of his last five games, Lanier played 27 minutes Monday and had his best scoring performance of the season. This extended playing time may be attributed to the absences of Ausar Thompson (ankle), Tobias Harris (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (ankle) and Caris LeVert (knee), so once one of the aforementioned players return from their respective injury, Lanier's role is bound to decrease.