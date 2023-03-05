Joseph finished with nine points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 loss to the Cavaliers.

Joseph played a few extra minutes in the loss, sliding up in the rotation after Killian Hayes was forced from the game due to a hand injury. The Pistons have zero incentive to push anyone at this point, meaning Joseph could even shift into the starting lineup should Hayes be forced to miss time. If that is the case, Joseph could be worth a look in deeper formats for anyone in need of assists.