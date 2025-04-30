Joseph finished Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 20 minutes.

Joseph had a brutal showing as the Magic were bounced out of the playoffs after a miserable third quarter in which the team was outscored 36-13. Due to Jalen Suggs' season-ending knee surgery, Joseph was pressed into a larger role down the stretch for Orlando. Overall, he appeared in 50 regular-season contests, averaging 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.2 minutes per game. Entering his age-34 season, the Magic hold a $3.4 million team option on the veteran.